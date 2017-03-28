Woman celebrates 36th birthday with 36 mile run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- A West Michigan woman celebrated her 36th birthday Tuesday by running 36 miles, all in an effort to raise awareness for children in need.

Janice Schuurmans started running at Spring Park in Middleville at 11 a.m. She's hoping to find sponsors for kids in need of water, food, health care and education in the developing world through World Vision.

"I thought it would be a great time to have a special event and spend my birthday celebrating my life by bringing life to others," Schuurmans said.

Schuurmans has been running since high school and has finished her fair share of marathons.

"What's an extra 10 [miles] for a good cause?" she said.

She is going to South Africa in June to race with a team from World Vision. Each person is trying to get sponsorships for 54 children. For more information about sponsorships you can contact Schuurmans by email at saltshaker_jan@yahoo.com.