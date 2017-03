BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Hazardous materials crews are responding to a situation at the Kellogg Company’s world headquarters in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County dispatch tells FOX 17 that the incident is in the vicinity of McCamly Street and Michigan Avenue. As of 11:00am, no roads were closed.

The incident was first called in at about 10:40am and fire crews and paramedics responded.

We’ll have more details when they become available.