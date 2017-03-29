Ionia High School bans graduation cap decoration

IONIA, Mich. – It’s considered to be a rite of passage for a lot of students: Getting a high school diploma while also decorating their graduation caps.

But at Ionia High School, all of those caps are going to look the same this year. Principal Ben Gurk sent out a note this week saying decorating caps will not be allowed.

It’s something that is not sitting well with some students and parents in the community.

“This is something that you’re taking away not only from their senior year but from the rest of their lives,” says Abby Read, a 2016 graduate of Ionia High School. “This is something they are going to show their children, their grand-children. And not having that is just going to be sad.”

Some students are upset because they’ve spent a lot of time preparing for the decorations. There are even those who wanted to use the cap decorations to honor loved ones.

“My best friend lost his mom this year,” says Taylor Osborne, a graduating senior from Ionia High School. “And he wanted to honor her through his cap. They had planned that early on. And now that he can’t do that, he’s a bit distraught.”

“My grandma passed away 3 years ago and I was really close with her,” says senior Mackenzie Bongard. “And I was going to put something on my graduation cap. And it’s personal because now I can’t honor her on my cap.”

Principal Gurk told FOX 17 News that the graduation ceremony is a formal event and he wants it to be respectable and classy for the entire community. He says drawing on caps can take away from this and that some could even be inappropriate.

Gurk also says he is willing to meet with anyone who has concerns about the graduation caps.

FOX 17 News also spoke with superintendent Ron Wilson, who says he stands behind the principal’s decision.