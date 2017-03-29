Kalamazoo Police: Missing man in need of medication

Posted 8:14 PM, March 29, 2017, by

Elishiba Lashawn Thompson (Photo from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Elishiba Lashawn Thompson was reported missing Wednesday by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Thompson was last seen Saturday morning in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue. He reportedly has health issues and hasn’t had medication since Saturday, according to a release.

Thompson is described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 lbs with short black hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with white writing on the right pant leg and blue or black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to 911 or Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994.

