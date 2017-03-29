× One dead in Putnam Street SW shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after Grand Rapids Police Department were called to a home on the 100 block of Putnam Street SW on March 29.

Police were dispatched at approximately 12:24 a.m. to the report of “sounds of gunshots.”

On arrival they found an adult male near the residence. Emergency Medical Units performed CPR, but were unsuccessful at reviving the victim.

The K-9 team assisted in the incident, but was unsuccessful in locating a suspect. According to police, no suspect information is currently available.

The Grand Rapids Major Case Team is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with additional information to contact the department at 616-456-34000 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.