Outdoor accessories from Watson’s spruce up your backyard

Watson's showcases the big items like hot tubs and furniture to make sure your backyard is the life of the party. For people who aren't looking for big ticket items, they also have those extra items that set their space apart from the rest.

Watson's has lots of accessories that can keep families warm at night, like the table fire pit. Available in many different styles and colors, the table fire-pit allows families to either have a meal together or have a place to set their drinks. The fire pit runs on gas, allowing people to adjust the flame.

While the fire pit can be used for heat, they have giant umbrellas to help keep people cool. The big umbrellas sit above the lounge chairs, allowing people to adjust the shade wherever it's needed.