Police: Holland man shot in armed robbery attempt

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Holland man was injured after being shot in the chest Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery.

The Holland Dept. of Public Safety reports that the 25-year-old man drove himself to Holland Community Hospital just before noon Wednesday. He told officers that he and another man were sitting in parked car near the apartments in the 300 block of Stratford Way when man came up to them demanding items. The suspect then allegedly fired one shot into the car with a handgun, hitting the victim in the chest.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’9″ to 5’11” with his hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing all black clothing.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and has already been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information should call Holland DPS at 616-355-1100 or email policetips@cityofholland.com .