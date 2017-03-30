× 2 men sentenced in fatal shooting of 2-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT (AP) — Two brothers have been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Detroit girl.

A judge on Thursday ordered 31-year-old Cleveland Smelley to serve at least 35 years in prison. Antoine Smelley was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Makanzee Oldham was in a car last May with her father when she was shot.

Authorities say 33-year-old Antoine Smelley poured juice on a woman who was preparing for prom. A gun was used to threaten the woman and others.

Cleveland Smelley is accused of firing shots at the car Makanzee was in.

A third man, Deonta Bennett, was accused of giving Cleveland Smelley the gun. Bennett was sentenced in January to at least 10 years in prison.