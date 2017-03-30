Biggest mom-to-mom sale returns to DeVos Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smart Shoppers are going to love what they find for their little ones at the West Michigan Moms Sale on Saturday.

The DeVos Place will be filled with over 200 vendors selling new and gently used items like clothes, toys, nursery furniture, and anything else babies might need.

The West Michigan Moms sale isn't just for moms, dads are also welcome to stop by and shop for the kids.

The West Michigan Moms sale recommends giving a $3-$5 donation for admission, but it isn't required. All donations will benefit the Salvation Army and Safe Haven Ministries.

The sale is happening on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on vendors, visit westmichiganmomssale.com.