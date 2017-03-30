Chihuahua rescued from crane at construction site

UNION CITY, Mich– A man in Branch County has been reunited with his dog after she got stuck in the wheels of a crane at a construction site.

Chief Chris Mathis with the Union City Police Department says they received a call around noon on Wednesday from a construction crew who was working on a bridge in the area. He says staff members from Lane’s Veterinary Service saw the chihuahua run into the wheels of the crane and get stuck.

Chief Mathis, Assistant Chief Corey Wilkinson and Officer Tony Reyna responded and were able to free the dog, whose name is Sophie.

Sophie was taken to Lane’s Veterinary Services where she was cleaned up and treated for minor injuries. They say Sophie was wearing tags that allowed them to track down her owner and return her to her family.