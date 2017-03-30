FDA approved take-home kit helps couples conceive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Infertility impacts more than 20 million women alone, making treatment options a necessity.

Even couples with normal functioning reproductive systems between the ages of 29-33 have just a 20-25% chance of getting pregnant during any given month. That's according to the National Women’s Health Resource Center. For couples with infertility challenges, this percentage drops even more.

It's a private issue for many families, but thankfully, there are new options to help couples, in the comfort of their own home.

The conception kit by Conceivex is the only product approved by the FDA for low sperm count and sperm fertility issues that's also covered by insurance. And with insurance, you can get this product for less than $100 a month.

Dr. Phillip Wise calls it 'artificial insemination for dummies.' "It’s pretty simple," he said.

Not only is it simple, it's drug and hormone free. According to Michael La Vean, the kit creator, it's a lot cheaper than other infertility treatments. A single cycle of in-vitro fertilization, or IVF, costs more than $12,000 on average and not always covered by insurance. The cost of egg-freezing and storage can reach the same costs.



"If you have to mortgage your house for one shot of IVF, it’s like being in the Atlantic on a life boat with one flare left," La Vean said. "I knew a lot of people trying to get pregnant and there were no first steps, so you basically go to IVF. It’s like you having a headache you go directly to getting an MRI instead of getting aspirin."

La Vean is hoping couples see his product as that 'first step,' adding that when it comes to infertility, it sometimes circles back to the man and their sperm count.

"During World War II sperm counts were 200 million. Today they are only 50 million," La Vean said.

Dr. Wise says a lot of other things can factor into infertility too.

"Some of them have to do with lifestyle. For instance if they’re heavily drinking, using tobacco products, using recreational drugs, that causes a reduction in sperm count," Wise said. Dr. Wise says sitting in a hot tub can lower your sperm count too.

So, how can this take-home conception kit help? In the simplest of terms, the tools in the kit help create an ideal environment for pregnancy. Basically, its job is to protect the semen. According to La Vean, when a couple has regular sex, sperm face many dangers before they ever reach the uterine cavity. Within 10 minutes of sex, 90 percent of semen die. This may include being flushed out of the vaginal cavity by gravity, getting lost in the vagina, or being exposed to harmful Ph levels within the vagina.

To prevent this, the Conception Kit® includes an innovative Conception Cap® that concentrates and protects the semen from the vaginal environment. The conception kit includes several aids including a three month supply of ovulation predictors and pregnancy tests.

"You have a much better sperm sample because it comes from sex and the other thing that is there’s a lot less stress because you're not mortgaging your house," La Vean said.

Some key employers like Meijer, Herman Miller and General Motors already have this pharmacy benefit available for their employees. It's as simple getting a prescription from your doctor and paying a copay at the pharmacy.

This product was tested and approved by the FDA. During the trials, 24 percent of patients got pregnant. It is available for a $25-$75 co-pay under many insurance plans for a three-month supply.