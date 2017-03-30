Mackinac Bridge losing lead-based paint

ST. IGNACE, MICH — Over the next two years, the iconic Mackinac bridge will receive a face-lift.

Seaway Painting was contracted for the two-phase project which involves stripping off the lead-based paint that was originally applied when the bridge opened in 1957.

This is the first time the metal will be exposed and repainted. As technology has advanced over the decades, so has paint. The new zinc-based paint will remain the same color, but will last at least 35 years.

The first phase begins on April 6th on the north tower and will be finish in 2019. The south tower will start immediately following the completion of phase one. The $6.3 million contract will require some lane closures.