Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 30

1. The annual County Health Rankings in Michigan were released, and Ottawa County was named number one for the second year in a row.

The study measures how long people live, how healthy they feel and mental well-being.

The research is done by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Barry County also made it in the top 10, meanwhile Allegan, Kent, and Ionia were in the top 20.

2. A local brewery is hoping a new partnership will take them to the next level of a very competitive industry.

New Holland and Pabst Brewing Company are teaming up to distribute craft beer nationwide.

Pabst is the largest, privately owned brewing company in North America, and it will now handle most of New Holland’s Distribution.

The partnership takes effect April 1, not only will New Holland beers be in more states, but it will also create new jobs.

3. The busy spring break travel season kicks off today, and Ford International Airport is making sure it’s a fun send-off for families all weekend long.

Now through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the airport is holding its passenger appreciation days.

There are free refreshments, give-aways, contests, and prize drawings.

If you want to participate, officials recommend arriving even earlier than usual.

Since spring break is the airport’s busiest travel time of the year, you’ll want to get there at least two hours before departure.

4, Facebook is looking a whole lot like Snapchat these days, because the site just rolled out “Stories.”

It lets you share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

There are also new, wacky camera filters and a way to share stories directly with friends.

The stories feature is already on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Facebook actually tried to buy Snapchat in 2013, but the two weren’t able to hammer out of the deal.

5. It’s almost April Fool’s Day, which means it’s time for brands to engage in creating some of their best promotions of the year.

In this edition, Burger King created toothpaste that taste like Whoppers.

The fast food chain decided to turn its iconic Whopper into signature toothpaste, complete with a goofy commercial and all.

Burger King teamed up with Agency Buzzman to create it, and they say the product embodies “the iconic flavor of the Whooper and combines it with active ingredients for optimal teeth and gum hygiene.”