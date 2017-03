Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- P.J. Fleck has moved on to the University of Minnesota, so in steps former Western Michigan quarterback Tim Lester to take over the reigns of the program.

There is more than just a change at head coach, quarterback Zach Terrell and wide receiver Corey Davis have also moved on. Lester knows things are different but he also hopes some things stay the same.