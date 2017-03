Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It feels like ArtPrize Eight just ended, but Grand Rapids is already getting ready to start the next year of ArtPrize with a kick-off event!

The event will feature dancing, as well as the grand reveal of ArtPrize Nine's new poster, look, and theme.

The event will be on April 20 at the ArtPrize HUB on 41 Sheldon Boulevard Southeast from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It's completely free, so everyone from the community is invited to attend.

For more information on this event, visit artprize.org.