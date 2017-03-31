× Battle Creek man charged on three counts of criminal sexual assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A 17-year-old man from Battle Creek has been bound over to trail accused of sexually assaulting young girls between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old.

Calhoun County Prosecutor Dave Gilbert tells FOX17 that Robert London faces three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct from incidents that happened between January and March of this year.

London was in court Thursday where a judge ordered him to stand trial on the charges.