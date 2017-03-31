Berlin police seek info on tools used for museum gold heist

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police have published pictures of the tools used to steal a 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin stolen from a city museum as they scramble to track down the thieves.

Photo from the Bode Museum Facebook page – The Big Maple Leaf

Officials say at least two burglars broke into the Bode Museum early Monday, using a ladder to climb to a window from elevated railway tracks. They grabbed the “Big Maple Leaf” coin, worth some $4.5 million, and loaded it onto a wheelbarrow.

Police on Friday posted online pictures of the new-looking wheelbarrow, the ladder, an ax handle and other objects left behind after the theft. They asked for information from anyone who saw those tools before the theft or saw someone buying them.

Authorities believe the three-centimeter (1.2-inch) thick coin was likely damaged in the theft.

