Body camera footage and documents show FBI agent drunk and armed when partner arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- An FBI agent was allegedly drunk and armed inside the Grand Rapids police station the same night his partner was arrested for firing shots at an officer.

On Dec. 6, 2016, police arrested FBI agent Ruben Hernandez for firing at a cop in a parking lot at the Centre Point Mall. No one was injured and police didn't return firing shots.

New details have emerged from that night after video from the arrest and of his partner showing up drunk at police headquarters was posted online last week. According to police reports, Hernandez's partner John Salazar showed up at police headquarters after he learned about the arrest. Officers noted that Salazar seemed drunk.

He was given a portable breath test, blowing a .116. Police say he was also armed and his rental car was parked right out front.

When police arrested Hernandez, reports describe him as clearly drunk with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Hernandez was confused about where he was and what was happening.

New video shows Salazar arriving at Grand Rapids Police Department. Salazar asks to see visual proof of his partner and police show him a photo of Hernandez's drivers license.

Police tell Salazar someone called the station earlier asking about Hernandez and ask if it was him that called. Salazar responds saying he's not going to answer any questions.

Salazar then asks police if he can grab his phone charger from his rental car parked out front. Police go with him and after returning inside, they discover Salazar is armed. Police eventually would confiscate his weapon.

FOX 17 learned through police documents that Hernandez and Salazar started their night at Brann's Steakhouse. They bought food and 12 beers between the two of them. From there, they went to Sensations Showgirls nightclub around midnight. Hernandez is seen leaving the club an hour later on security video. He would later have his encounter with police.

What happens next in the case is still unknown. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker only saw the video of Salazar inside the police department on Monday.

"I have no idea where it came from, so yeah, it's real," said Becker. "I just saw it for the first time."

Ruben Hernandez is no longer with the FBI. Hernandez pleaded no contest to felonious assault in February. Under the deal, prosecutors will recommend he avoid jail. He will be sentenced in court on April 13.

The FBI declined to comment on Salazar, and referred back to a statement they made in December: