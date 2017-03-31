Customer service paying off for local Fazoli’s employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Two employees at the Walker Fazoli's are being nationally recognized for great customer service.

As part of winning All-American Team honors, Samantha Stuart and Gary Young each received $150 and a letter of recognition and certificate from the company's President/CEO.

"I was overjoyed for both of them," says Stephanie Eilers, General Manager at the Walker Fazoli's. "I nominated two people hoping that one of them would win. But when I found out both won I was just really excited."

There are about 200 Fazoli's restaurants across the country, and only ten employees are nominated each quarter for All-American honors. To see two employees at one West Michigan restaurant win, the honors are pretty special.

"I was actually really surprised," says Samantha Stuart, who has worked at this Fazoli's location since July 2015. "This is the first time that they had the reward, so I didn't know it was coming. But Stephanie started randomly asking me questions about my experiences and my accomplishments and it just took me by surprise."

Gary Young has been a cashier/busser at the Walker Fazoli's since 2012, but he was actually a manager for two years back in 1998.

He admits being a manager was rather stressful, but he decided to come back because of his love for customers.

"This is semi-retirement. And this gives me things to do... Get up in the morning, come in and talk with people. And I mean, I've made some really good friends."

As All-American Team members, both Young and Stuart both will have the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Fazoli's National Brand Conference this fall. The winner is picked in May, and the location of this year's conference has yet to be determined.