Griffins Fall to Red-Hot Checkers

Posted 11:11 PM, March 31, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Matt Ford scored the Griffins only goal in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte on Friday night. Chicago beat Iowa so the Griffins lead in the Central division is down to one point with 8 games to play.

