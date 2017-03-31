Kids can play while parents work out at Lakeshore Fitness Center

Most of the time, parents can't find time to go to the gym and workout because they don't know what to do with the kids. It can be hard to find a last minute babysitter, plus moms and dads might not be ready to leave their little ones home alone.
Lakeshore Fitness takes away the burden of figuring out where to put the kids, and gives their members a chance to work out and blow off some steam with their child care services and events.
Here's some fun activities that Lakeshore Fitness has to offer:
Dash-N-Splash
- 5 to 8 years old
- Thursdays, 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Cost for Members: Free
- Non-members: $40/month for 4 visits
Sweat-N-Swim
- 9 to 12-years-old
- Tuesdays, 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Cost for Members: Free
- Non-members: $40/month for 4 visits
Toddler Time
- Age: 18 months to 3-years-old
- Dates: April 11 to May 2, May 9 to May 30
- Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Cost for Members: $20 for first child, $15 for each additional child
- Non-Members: $25 for first child, $20 for each additional child
Little Explorers
- Age: 4 to 7-years-old
- Dates: April 26 to May 17
- Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
- Cost for Members: $30 for first child, $15 for each additional child
- Non-Members: $40 for first child, $25 for each additional child
Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on the Next Step Program, call (231)-722-9322.