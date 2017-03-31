Kids can play while parents work out at Lakeshore Fitness Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the time, parents can't find time to go to the gym and workout because they don't know what to do with the kids. It can be hard to find a last minute babysitter, plus moms and dads might not be ready to leave their little ones home alone.

Lakeshore Fitness takes away the burden of figuring out where to put the kids, and gives their members a chance to work out and blow off some steam with their child care services and events.

Here's some fun activities that Lakeshore Fitness has to offer:

Dash-N-Splash

5 to 8 years old

Thursdays, 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost for Members: Free

Non-members: $40/month for 4 visits

Sweat-N-Swim

9 to 12-years-old

Tuesdays, 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost for Members: Free

Non-members: $40/month for 4 visits

Toddler Time

Age: 18 months to 3-years-old

Dates: April 11 to May 2, May 9 to May 30

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Cost for Members: $20 for first child, $15 for each additional child

Non-Members: $25 for first child, $20 for each additional child

Little Explorers

Age: 4 to 7-years-old

Dates: April 26 to May 17

Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Cost for Members: $30 for first child, $15 for each additional child

Non-Members: $40 for first child, $25 for each additional child

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on the Next Step Program, call (231)-722-9322.