Montague teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving student

Posted 5:20 PM, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:22PM, March 31, 2017

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a criminal sexual conduct charge against a physical education teacher at Montague High School.

Ryan Wright is accused of criminal sexual activity with a student at the high school.  The alleged crime is said to have happened between June 16, 2016 and Feb. 27, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office says Wright has agreed to turn himself in within 24 hours. He faces a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

School officials worked with Montague Police and Michigan State Police as soon as the allegations surfaced in late February, according to a release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s