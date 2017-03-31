Montague teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving student

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a criminal sexual conduct charge against a physical education teacher at Montague High School.

Ryan Wright is accused of criminal sexual activity with a student at the high school. The alleged crime is said to have happened between June 16, 2016 and Feb. 27, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office says Wright has agreed to turn himself in within 24 hours. He faces a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

School officials worked with Montague Police and Michigan State Police as soon as the allegations surfaced in late February, according to a release.