Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 31

1. High Schoolers could have more options when it comes to completing their graduation requirements under new bills that just passed through the State House.

The Legislation gets rid of some math, science, health, and English courses, so students can take classes that would prepare them for the careers they hope to pursue.

Currently, Michigan High School students are required to complete a specific number of credits in those classes. The bills now move on to the Senate.

2. The West Michigan Whitecaps unveiled the newest items on the ballpark menu for the season.

The winner of the fan food vote is the Beer Cheese Poutine. It has waffle fries, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, green onions and cheese.

The dish will be served at the ballpark’s “Game of Cones” food cart, which is also new this season. All guests have to do is hold a cone and enjoy the food, no silverware required.

All the new dishes can be tasted next Thursday, April 6, at the team’s home opener.

3. Cedar Point is looking to hire 5,000 people for their summer season.

The jobs are for things like food stands, ride and park operations, and security.

The jobs come with benefits like free admission to the theme park and water park, low cost housing, and bus trips to places around the Midwest.

Apply online at CedarPoint.com/jobs, or attend the Cedar Point Job Fair happening on April 8 at their indoor water park, Castaway Bay.

4. The Final Four NCAA Men’s Basketball teams will take the court Saturday night.

Number 7 South Carolina will face Number 1 Gonzaga just after 6 p.m.

Number 3 seed Oregon will go up against the other Number 1 seed, North Carolina shortly before 9 p.m.

The women’s Final Four is happening tonight, where Connecticut will take on Mississippi, and Stanford will challenge South Carolina.

5. It’s National Crayon Day, and Crayola made the announcement about which color will be replacing “Dandelion.”

The new color is part of the blue family, but doesn't have a name yet. That's because Crayola is letting their fans pick the name of the new color.

The details aren't completely clear yet, but there will be more information coming about the contest in May.

This is the first time in the company’s history that a color is getting the boot in favor of a new one.