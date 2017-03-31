PHOTOS: Kzoo Police encourage participation in MuckFest for World MS Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are encouraging people in West Michigan to get signed up for Detroit’s MuckFest this August.

The department posted pictures of some of its officers on its Facebook page showing them at a previous MuckFest observing World Multiple Sclerosis Day March 31.

“What do public safety officers do on their days off? They ‘Muck It’ for a good cause,” the Facebook post reads.

The MuckFest kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 5. To sign-up for the 5k mud run click here.