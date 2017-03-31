× Pistons’ Caldwell-Pope cited for driving while intoxicated

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted speeding in suburban Detroit.

Auburn Hills police say an officer spotted a vehicle traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and stopped Caldwell-Pope.

He was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station, where a breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent. Caldwell-Pope was cited for operating while intoxicated and released.

The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking comment on his behalf.

Caldwell-Pope played in Thursday’s home win over the Brooklyn Nets. The team says it’s aware of the situation. Detroit is competing for a spot in the playoffs and plays Friday night on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.