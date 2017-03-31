× Police search for missing 8-year-old from Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are trying to locate a little boy who went missing late Thursday night.

Police say the report came in at around 10:35 p.m. for Thomas Ryan Brooks, 8, who went missing from his home on Pine Place Ct. near Madison Ave and 60th St. The boy’s mother believes he left the residence at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The child’s blue and white BMX bicycle is also missing, so he may be riding his bike. Thomas may also have an iPad with him.

Thomas is described as 4’6″ and 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with green on the shoulders, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580.