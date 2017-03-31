Spring Break ideas and destinations

ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN — Spring Break is finally upon us, and families around the area will be hitting the local hot spots that offer fun for people of all ages.

Whether you want to spend a day at any of the local museums, zoos, and well-known attractions, or are looking for something a little more unique, the following links have compiled some excellent ideas to help you make the best of your child’s week off!

Activities and destinations in the Grand Rapids area

Activities and destinations in the Kalamazoo area

Browse Pure Michigan’s list of events across the state!