Child accidentally run over by grandfather’s truck dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child is dead after being accidentally run over by a vehicle Saturday evening, authorities on scene confirm to FOX 17.

The 1-year-old, now identified as Brentyn Allen Combs-Easterday, was hit by a pick-up truck just before 8 p.m. on 106th Ave. between 48th and 49th streets.

An Allegan County deputy said the child was hit in the driveway of a home belonging to the toddler's grandparents who were babysitting.

The child got away from the grandmother for a moment and was hit by the grandfather who was moving the truck and didn't know the child was nearby, according to police.

Deputies say foul play is not expected and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.