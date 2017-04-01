× 1 dead, others hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at hotel

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A possible carbon monoxide leak at a southwestern Michigan hotel has killed one person and sent about dozen people — including children and first responders — to area hospitals.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report that Quality Inn & Suites employees called 911 about 10 a.m. Saturday after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck at the hotel in Niles.

Multiple reports indicate one person taken to the hospital has since died.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

A police officer, two Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and two hotel employees also were taken to hospitals.

The hotel has been closed Saturday as officials try to find the source of the leak.