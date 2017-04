× Emergency crews work to put out car fire on the East Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD says crews responded to the area of the East Beltline and Fulton following a vehicle fire.

The call came in after 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

MDOT confirmed the southbound lanes of the East Beltline were closed for a time. The roadway reopened around 8:40 p.m.