AND RAPIDS, Mich - The Grand Rapids Kennel Club is making another huge donation to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The club is presenting the K-9 Unit with a $12,500 check to purchase an additional dog at the annual Pet Expo, Saturday, April 1st.

You can stop by the expo to see the check presentation and chat with Kennel Club members.

The Pet Expo is happening at the Deltaplex, Saturday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Sunday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Visit the Grand Rapids Kennel Club website for more information or to give a donation.