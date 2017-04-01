Local band needs your help getting to Hawaii for Pearl Harbor remembrance

DELTON, Mich. – It’s a great honor to play in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii, and its one the Delton-Kellogg High School band has been selected for. But they need your help to get there.

On December 7th, the nation will remember the 75th anniversary of the catastrophic event, and thousands from all over the world will attend the memorial parade. Delton-Kellogg is aiming to raise $100,000 to get all 40 of their members to Hawaii by the anniversary.

Aside from several fundraisers, you can also make out checks to the Delton Kellogg Band Boosters and mailed to:

Delton Kellogg High School
10425 Panther Pride Drive
Delton, MI 49046

You can also call (269)-623-1214, visit their Facebook page, or donate via Go Fund Me.

You can also make donations through the Thornapple Credit Union location in Delton, or make a tax deductible donation through a special fund at the Barry Community Foundation at www.barrycf.org.

 

