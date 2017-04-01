Nearly 16 years later: Photos show Pentagon during wake of 9/11

The 27 photos document the aftermath of the attacks, including images of the building’s exterior, the overhead and images of first responders, who rushed to the scene.

American Airlines Flight 77, traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles, was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists, who struck the building at 9:37 a.m. ET on September 11, killing both passengers and Pentagon workers.

Here’s a look at some of the pictures released by the FBI that document the devastation: