Nearly 16 years later: Photos show Pentagon during wake of 9/11

April 1, 2017

Photo Gallery

WASHINGTON (CNN)- The FBI has re-released a series of photos that document the horrific terror attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, which left 184 people dead.

The 27 photos document the aftermath of the attacks, including images of the building’s exterior, the overhead and images of first responders, who rushed to the scene.
American Airlines Flight 77, traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles, was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists, who struck the building at 9:37 a.m. ET on September 11, killing both passengers and Pentagon workers.
Here’s a look at some of the pictures released by the FBI that document the devastation:

