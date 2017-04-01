Police: Man dies after crashing car into semi on US 131

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TWP., Mich. - One man is dead after crashing his SUV into a semi-truck early Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's office.

Deputies say Jeremy Lee Hibma, 19, of Wayland was traveling east on 100th Street when he crashed into the back of the semi-truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of US 131 and 100th Street.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was not injured in the crash.

Hibma was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to deputies, and it's not yet clear if alcohol or drugs played a role.

Traffic on US 131 was not affected by the crash but 100th Street was closed for some time.

The road has since reopened and the crash remains under investigation.