× Superhero Autism Activity Day spreads awareness in Grand Rapids Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Just in time for World Autism Awareness Day April 2, a West Michigan organization is holding a special event today for children with autism and their families.

Superhero Autism Activity Day kicks off Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. at the Three Mile Project, 3050 Walkent Dr NW.

Centria Autism Services is hosting the event, which will include video and arcade games, a movie theater even a bounce house.

The event is supposed to bring families together to experience new activities and meet new faces.

To register, click here.