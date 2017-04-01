× White House aide calls for primary challenge against Rep. Amash

WASHINGTON — A White House aide is calling for a primary challenger to step up to defeat West Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash who, as a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr., who also serves as a senior aide to the president, called Amash a “big liability” in a tweet posted Saturday.

.@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary. — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) April 1, 2017

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

On Thursday, Trump tweeted to voters to oppose conservative Republicans in the upcoming 2018 primaries after the House Freedom Caucus members effectively derailed the Republican-led health care bill last month.

Bring it on. I'll always stand up for liberty, the Constitution & Americans of every background. You can help here: https://t.co/ECxQGXE5XH. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017

Amash did not take long to respond to Scavino’s tweet, posting “bring it on.” It follows a tweet just days prior in which Amash called out the president, accusing him of succumbing to the “D.C. Establishment.”

It didn't take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment. https://t.co/9bDo8yzH7I — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2017

When later questioned about his criticism of the president, Amash called Trump a “childish bully,” equating the him to a fifth grader.

“It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works,” Amash told reporters.