White House aide calls for primary challenge against Rep. Amash
WASHINGTON — A White House aide is calling for a primary challenger to step up to defeat West Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash who, as a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.
White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr., who also serves as a senior aide to the president, called Amash a “big liability” in a tweet posted Saturday.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted to voters to oppose conservative Republicans in the upcoming 2018 primaries after the House Freedom Caucus members effectively derailed the Republican-led health care bill last month.
Amash did not take long to respond to Scavino’s tweet, posting “bring it on.” It follows a tweet just days prior in which Amash called out the president, accusing him of succumbing to the “D.C. Establishment.”
When later questioned about his criticism of the president, Amash called Trump a “childish bully,” equating the him to a fifth grader.
“It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works,” Amash told reporters.