14-year-old charged in Chicago assault streamed online

(CNN) — Chicago police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in a group sexual assault on a teenage girl that was broadcast on Facebook live.

The teen faces charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, police said in a media statement.

He is the “first of several juvenile offenders” from the March 19 assault to be charged, and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, the statement said.