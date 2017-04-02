× Even warmer today, but wet weather returns tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — Today’s weather forecast will feature increasing cirrus clouds ahead of our next weather system. Cirrus clouds are the feathery type that the sun will normally shine through. So we expect “filtered sunshine” for much of this afternoon. As that system — an area of low pressure now in the southern Plains — continues to move northeast and get better organized, look for a chance of showers as soon as tonight. Here is where that low is as of this early morning writing:

The showers currently in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin should hold off today, according to Future Track HD. But those high level clouds will increase from southwest to northeast through the day:

Showers will be possible overnight, mainly along and north of I-96. Rain will become likely by Monday evening:

Rainfall totals from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning could reach an inch or more in some areas:

The rain should end by noon on Tuesday, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. More showers will move in on Wednesday, and then a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind this front, it will be cold enough for the chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday into Thursday night. Warmer temperatures and sunshine, however, will return by the weekend.