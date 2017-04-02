Local distillery to host 5K to feed local kids in need

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich – Bier Distillery is getting ready to host a 5K/1 mile run/walk for a great cause.

They are partnering up with Hand2Hand to collect food for over 4,000 kids in West Michigan. The organization puts together snacks and meals for kids in need to take home over the weekend.

Along with registering for the race, you’re encouraged to bring 2 food items. At the end of the race, you’ll receive and unique and complimentary cocktail.

To sign up, click here!

Bier Distillery is located at 5295 West River Dr NE #100 in Comstock Park.

