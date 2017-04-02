× Man dies after fiery truck crash in Allegan County

DORR TWP., Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says one man has died after failing to stop at a stop sign, veering off the roadway, and striking a large tree.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of 138th Avenue and 24th Street.

Deputies say it appears Robert Martin Miklusicak did not stop at the stop sign on southbound 24th Street and 138th Avenue, sending the truck off the roadway into a tree, rolling several times before bursting into flames.

Crews on scene told FOX 17 it took awhile to determine if someone was inside the truck because it was too hot for firefighters to search.

Deputies say it is still not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.