Man dies after fiery truck crash in Allegan County

Posted 4:10 AM, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20AM, April 2, 2017

DORR TWP., Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says one man has died after failing to stop at a stop sign, veering off the roadway, and striking a large tree.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of 138th Avenue and 24th Street.

Deputies say it appears Robert Martin Miklusicak did not stop at the stop sign on southbound 24th Street and 138th Avenue, sending the truck off the roadway into a tree, rolling several times before bursting into flames.

Crews on scene told FOX 17 it took awhile to determine if someone was inside the truck because it was too hot for firefighters to search.

Deputies say it is still not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s