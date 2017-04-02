× No injuries in overnight house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – An early morning house fire is under investigation after flames ripped through the second floor leaving both floors damaged.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in the 1200 block of East Vine.

Crews on scene say the second floor of the home sustained heavy damage from the fire and the first floor was left with both water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.