× Rescue crews responding to possible water rescue in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFILED TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rescue crews are responding to a possible water rescue on the Rouge River.

It’s happening in the area of the 3500 block of House Street in Plainfield Township.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 the call came in around 6:40 p.m. after a kayak was discovered floating partially submerged in the water. Officials say there’s no sight of people in the water.

This is a developing story.