Superhero Autism Activity Day helps to raise awareness in a judgement free zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. - Just one day into World Autism and Awareness month, a West Michigan organization held a special event allowing children with Autism and their families to meet their favorite superheroes.

Superhero Autism Activity Day invited families to come out Saturday for an afternoon full of games, movies, and a chance to mingle with new people allowing the superheroes to use their powers to shine a light on Autism awareness.

The event comes as a partnership with Centria Healthcare Autism Services partnering with the Three Mile Project, hosting the event on the first day of Autism Awareness Month which runs through April.

"It’s a place where families can bring their children with Autism in a judgement free zone," says Nicole Mulvihill, an office manager at Centria Healthcare which employees say is a safe haven for nearly 200 families with children living with an autism spectrum disorder, a disorder professionals say is steadily on the rise.

"The CDC is recording one in 68 kids have Autism," says Matthew Blouin, marketing with Centria Healthcare, who says that is the biggest reason is more people need to be aware and know more about Autism with hopes that more doctors are screening for it now than ever before.

That is nearly a 1,000 percent increase in the past 40 years due in part to improved diagnosis and greater awareness.

"[The event] gives them a sense of unity that they aren’t alone and a lot of people sort of feel that way in a lot of those situations," says Brandon Swanson, who is a supporter of Autism awareness.

Saturday’s event was the first of six other events Centria Healthcare is putting on in Michigan throughout 2017.