Thousands attend annual ‘Hash Bash’ rally supporting marijuana use

Posted 3:40 AM, April 2, 2017, by
750px-Marijuana

FIle photo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Several thousand people have gathered on the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor to celebrate marijuana.
The annual Hash Bash started Saturday afternoon on the school’s Diag and has become a rallying effort for legalizing marijuana use.The Ann Arbor News reports that attorney and activist Jeffrey Hank released a pair of white doves Saturday as symbols of the fight to legalize pot.

Michigan bans marijuana use and possession unless it’s medical marijuana.

Voters in six Michigan communities passed marijuana decriminalization measures in November 2014. Voters in two Oakland County communities passed similar measures that August, while voters in Lansing were among residents in three cities who approved decriminalization proposals in 2013.

An estimated 8,000 people attended last year’s rally.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s