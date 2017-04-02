WATCH: Whitehall PD helps student intern with epic prom proposal

Posted 9:13 AM, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31AM, April 2, 2017

DALTON TWP., Mich. — A high school couple in West Michigan is getting a lot of attention for it's epic prom proposal caught on camera.

Wesley Wade, a student at Reeths-Puffer High School, says his internship at the White Hall Police Department helped him arrange a fake traffic stop Friday.

Wade says an officer tricked his girlfriend, Samantha Vallier, by pulling her over on White Lake Drive near Twin Lake, handing out a fake ticket.

On that ticket was the big question, asking her to go to along with him for his senior prom on May 6.

Wade says Vallier said yes. The video has since been viewed more than 13,000 times.

"She was not expecting it," Wade said. "She has never been pulled over before."

