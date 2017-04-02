West Michigan welcomes second Herb and Fire location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Knapp’s Corner is set to welcome its newest and highly anticipated restaurant. Herb and Fire Pizzeria is opening its second location next Saturday, and the fast casual menu with an Italian twist is sure to be a favorite for those who have never been.

Herb and Fire is the newest concept from Uccello’s Hospitality Group, and uses fresh ingredients to prepare meals right in front of you.

The original Herb and Fire location is at 3180 44th Street SW in Grandville. For more information, click here.