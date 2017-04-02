× Woman arrested after K9 tracks her down following drunk driving crash

NEWBURG TWP., Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is praising it’s K9 “Faust” after he successfully tracked down a woman responsible for leaving the scene of a crash while allegedly driving drunk.

Deputies say the woman, only identified as a 43-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana, was involved in a car accident in the area of 12000 block of Prang Street and got into an argument with a witness before taking off from the area.

After 10 minutes, the Cass County Sheriff’s K9 was able to track her down. Deputies say she was taken back to the scene of the crash and was treated before being taken into custody.

The woman faces multiple charges including operating while intoxicated causing a traffic crash and leaving the scene of a crash.