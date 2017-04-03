× Lightning strike causes underground gas leak in Albion; homes evacuated

ALBION, Mich. — Homes in an Albion neighborhood are being evacuated after a lightning strike caused a gas leak.

Albion police say lightning struck a tree in the neighborhood of Hall Street between North and Broadwell. The strike caused a gas main under the street to rupture. Calhoun County dispatchers say this was reported to them around 10:15 p.m.

Police say they don’t know the severity of the leak at this time, but are having nearby homes be evacuated as a precaution.

Underground leaks can be dangerous due to gas buildup underground, according to police. Dispatch says an energy company is reviewing the situation.