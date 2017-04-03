× Long-time Grand Rapids jeweler announces closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A long-time Grand Rapids jeweler is closing its doors.

Thomas S. Fox Diamond Jewelers announced they will be closing in June. A “going out of business” sale is underway.

John Turrentine, the president of the store since 2003 and the son-in-law of Thomas S. Fox, said that the decision to close has been a difficult, but that he is pursuing other career opportunities.

According to a release from the store, Martin Fox first opened the Fox Jewelry Company in downtown Grand Rapids in 1917, across from the Pantlind Hotel, which is now the Amway Grand Plaza. Tom Fox worked with his father when he was in high school and then joined the family business in 1951. At one time, the business owned 48 retail stores throughout the Midwest.

“I have always loved the diamond business because it’s a happy business,” said Tom on the History page on their website. “People buy diamonds to celebrate a joyful occasion and because a diamond is a gift of enduring value.”

He retired in 1990, but came back into the business in 2001 when he opened Thomas S. Fox Diamond Jewelers on 28th Street, across from Woodland Mall.

The Tom and Mickie Fox Foundation has given over $1 million to each of Grand Rapids’ hospitals and gave $1 million to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation for their own building.