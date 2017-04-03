Man in a coma for 28 days, thankful for second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bad traffic crash, altered life's path and purpose for Miguel Gutierrez, a journey he never thought he'd find himself on. The 21-year-old loves to fish, hang out with friends and family and was used to living life in the fast lane. But that would all change when Gutierrez was in a bad accident in 2016 that left him in a coma for 28 days. Once he did wake up, it was unclear what the future would hold.

Physical therapist Linda Rusiecki worked with Gutierrez after making it to the inpatient rehabilitation center at Blodgett Hospital. She worked with him as he learned how to walk and talk again. Rusiecki says she was amazed at how well he recovered, "after a month, to get him to be able to walk out of our facility without using a cane or walker is pretty remarkable. That's not something you see in most brain injuries."

Gutierrez says he isn't taking this second chance at life for granted. "I feel like this accident, not at first, but recently...matured me a lot. I understand more than what I did back then. I feel like, hey its something God put in my path. he put it in my path for a reason. I don't know why, but I'll find out one day."